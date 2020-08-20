Farmers are Putting Little Cowboys on Dogs and It’s Amazing

What did my eyes just see? It looked like little cowboys riding on dogs and it really is amazing.

There's a new video from some farmers that have been working their land since 1832. They know a thing or two about handling cattle. Look what they recently did to give their dogs an edge while managing their bulls.

Here's why they did it:

We strapped some cowboys to our cattle dogs while they were herding a mob of bulls. Our family has been working hard on our property since 1832 and are proud and passionate farmers but that doesn't mean we can't have a bit of fun now and then.

I've never seen anything like this before from a working ranch/farm. Other than the occasional odd YouTube thing, a little cowboy on a dog isn't common.

Reminds me of the owner of the Boston Terrier who decided a cowboy would add some "flavor".

Thank you, internet, for being you. I needed this kind of a laugh today. Ride 'em cowboy.