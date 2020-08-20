Farmers are Putting Little Cowboys on Dogs and It’s Amazing

ViralHog via YouTube

What did my eyes just see? It looked like little cowboys riding on dogs and it really is amazing.

There's a new video from some farmers that have been working their land since 1832. They know a thing or two about handling cattle. Look what they recently did to give their dogs an edge while managing their bulls.

Here's why they did it:

We strapped some cowboys to our cattle dogs while they were herding a mob of bulls. Our family has been working hard on our property since 1832 and are proud and passionate farmers but that doesn't mean we can't have a bit of fun now and then.

I've never seen anything like this before from a working ranch/farm. Other than the occasional odd YouTube thing, a little cowboy on a dog isn't common.

Reminds me of the owner of the Boston Terrier who decided a cowboy would add some "flavor".

Thank you, internet, for being you. I needed this kind of a laugh today. Ride 'em cowboy.

