‘Fast and Furious 9’ Might Actually Go Into Outer Space

The joke, since at least Furious 7, was that the popular action series had grown so outrageous that the only way it could top itself at this point was by going into outer space. The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw came and went without an extra-terrestrial expeditions (sadly), but it looks like fans’ dreams of Cars! In! Space! might actually come true with next year’s F9: The Fast Saga.

One of the franchise’s stars, Ludacris, at least hinted very strongly in that direction in an interview this week on SiriusXM. When asking how the franchise can keep raising the bar on its ludicrous action sequences, host Julia Cunningham speculated that it would have to involve one of only a few options including outer space. Which Ludacris did not dispute, responding (per The Hollywood Reporter):

‘I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away’ the rapper and franchise actor said. Cunningham tried to pry the answer out of him, saying she bet it was space, which is when the actor covered his mouth as though he let a secret slip. Ludacris then tried to play coy. ‘I don't know. I don't know what you said,’ the actor teased.

Look, I’ll just say it: Fast and Furious needs to go to space and it needs to do it now, particularly because Tom Cruise, the only man in action movies crazy enough to try to compete with Fast and Furious on the level of pure, deranged spectacle, is already developing his own space movie that would actually be shot in outer space. Vin Diesel can’t let Tom Cruise win this new space race. He just can’t. He needs to respond with Cars! In! Space!

F9: The Fast Saga opens in theaters on April 2, 2021.