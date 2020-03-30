Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Car Is Getting Its Own LEGO Set

F9: The Fast Saga may be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, but LEGOs themselves appear to be immune to infectious diseases. The new Fast & Furious LEGO set based on Vin Diesel’s Dodge Charger from the long-running action series is still set to arrive in stores (whatever stores are open at that point) next month.

The car, which you can view on LEGO.com right now, contains 1,077 pieces and is recommended for builders aged 10 and up. The site boasts that its “opening hood reveals a model version of the iconic V8 engine” and also that it also contains features like “moving pistons, wishbone suspension, steering system and air blower. There are even nitro bottles in the trunk to bring Dom's daring high-speed chases to life. Just like the real thing!”

Yes... the real thing.

Plus, no batteries are required. Here are a few more pictures of the LEGO Fast & Furious Charger, which measures 15 inches long by 6 inches wide:

The LEGO Charger is available for pre-order now on LEGO.com; it’s scheduled to ship on April 27, 2020. The price tag isn’t cheap: $99.99. On the other hand, putting this 1,000-piece monstrosity together might be a nice way to kill a few quarantined hours in relative peace. Just make sure you disinfect the box when it arrives, and don’t touch your face while you’re putting it together.