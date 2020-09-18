Last night, fans were treated to a unique table read event to benefit Sean Penn’s CORE, an organization that’s providing Covid-19 testing and relief services throughout the United States. Penn’s breakthrough movie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, was read by an all-star cast including Penn, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, and Matthew McConaughey. But the real stars of the show were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston who were quite coincidentally cast together in several key scenes.

Right from the introductions at the top of the broadcast, they were front and center.

Aniston played Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates in the original movie). Pitt was Brad Hamilton (Judge Reinhold), who pines for Linda with all of his might. In one of the film’s more famous scenes, Brad fantasizes about Linda — which made for a very interesting scene during the table read:

As you can see, the rest of the table read cast was just as into their interactions as the internet was:

In the original Fast Times, Penn played iconic stoner Jeff Spicoli. At the table read, the part of Spicoli was played by Shia LaBeouf. He took his role very, very seriously. Like, full Method Spicoli. It was incredible. Even Sean Penn got a kick out of it:

If you want to find out more about CORE, go read more at their website. If you missed the Fast Times table read, you can watch it right here: