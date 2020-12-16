UPDATE 12:30 p.m.--Cheyenne Police have now released the name of the victim and more details on a crash that claimed the life of a Cheyenne man on Tuesday night. According to a news release from the CPD, the fatal crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Thomas Brenneman of Cheyenne. Police say Brenneman was apparently crossing East Lincolnway in the 2400 block area with his bicycle when he was hit by a tan Buick at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say a black SUV was also involved in the incident. Efforts to revive Brenneman following the collision were not successful. Police say impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

The case is under investigation by the CPD Traffic Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the collision is being asked to contact Officer Vapenick at 307-633-6697.

Original Post: Cheyenne Police say a crash Tuesday night involving a bicycle and two other vehicles at Fremont and East Lincolnway left one person dead.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

The post does not identify the victim, nor does it say if the person killed was the bicyclist. We will report further details on the fatal cash as they are made available.