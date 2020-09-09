POLL: Who Is Your Favorite ACM Awards Host?

Plenty of country stars -- and some non-country stars -- have hosted the ACM Awards throughout its more than 50 years. Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette both co-hosted (separately) a couple times in the late 1970s and early '80s, while Clint Black and George Strait each played co-host in the late '80s and early '90s as well; even Jeff Foxworthy and Dick Clark took a turn as ACM Awards hosts!

Really, though, three country names are synonymous with the ACM Awards: Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan. After co-hosting with various other stars four times in the late '80s and early '90s, McEntire hosted the show solo in 1999, and then every year from 2001 through 2010. Then, in 2011 and 2012, Shelton signed on as her co-host.

Following McEntire's departure after the 2012 ACM Awards, Bryan joined Shelton to co-host the awards ceremony in 2013, 2014 and 2015. And when Shelton hung up his co-hosting hat, Dierks Bentley stepped in to co-host with Bryan, in 2016 and 2017, before handing the reins back over to McEntire in 2018 and 2019.

There'll be a new host at the helm of the ACM Awards in 2020: Keith Urban, 2019's ACM Entertainer of the Year, will lead the show this year.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where Urban will be centered.

