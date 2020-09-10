POLL: What’s Your Favorite Country Song About Football?

Country music and football go together like biscuits and gravy. One is America's favorite sport, and the other is America's favorite music. So it's no surprise that there are some great country songs about football.

Hank Williams Jr. was practically synonymous with Monday Night Football for two decades, while Faith Hill opened up Sunday Night Football for six years before Carrie Underwood stepped in to take her place. Kenny Chesney and Brantley Gilbert both have songs that celebrate the spirit of the game, while a James Otto tune takes a wistful look back at a pivotal "what if" moment.

