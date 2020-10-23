POLL: What’s Your Favorite Country Road Trip Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​

Chris Stapleton just dropped a new song called "Arkansas," and it's a road trip anthem. Chris says the song was written and inspired by a road trip he and his wife took from Oklahoma to Tennessee, to go pick up a car they had purchased.

I mean, you can go on a road trip without any good music, but that would be the most boring experience ever. If you have ever seen the movie Tommy Boy, you know that having the right songs on a long road trip is a major key to making it a good time.

For me, my go-to road trip jam has to be Tim McGraw's "Something Like That." When my wife, Kristen, and I road trip, we always make that song play at least once an hour to lighten the mood and keep us singing.

Everyone has their go-to country road trip anthem; what's yours?