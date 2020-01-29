Poll: What Is Your Favorite Dan + Shay Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Congrats goes out to Dan + Shay for their second Grammy Award win that they picked up this past weekend.

The duo is running out of shelf space for all of their awards that they keep picking up. They won the most recent Grammy for their song "Speechless," and their first Grammy was for "Tequila." Now, they're about to go on their first ever headlining tour, and I couldn't be happier for them.

What is your favorite Dan + Shay song? My favorite Dan + Shay song is for sure "Speechless." Is yours one of those two? Is it a different one of their songs?