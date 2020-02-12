Poll: Who’s Your New Favorite Country Artist?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

We just announced that our new Taste of Country RISERS pick is the Cadillac Three. These guys are the real deal, extremely nice, talented and are set to be huge stars. It's so fun to watch our Taste of Country RISERS rise up the ladder of fame. Artists like Brett Young, Riley Green and Caylee Hammack have all been Taste of Country RISERS and have all indeed risen to new levels of fame.

Who do we need to be aware of? Who have you been jamming out to lately that you think is going to be the next huge thing in country music? Tell us who is your favorite new country artist!