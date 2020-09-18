POLL: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio In September 2020?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line and Miranda Lambert are among some of country music's top artists to have new music on the radio in September 2020.

Urban just released a song that I really love. It's called "One Too Many," and I think it will be huge.

We recently spoke with Keith Urban on Taste of Country Nights, and he told us that as soon as he had the song he knew that it would sound amazing with Pink. He got it to someone who played it for Pink, and she agreed on the spot to record it with him.

Lambert just released "Settling Down," off of her Wildcard album, to country radio, and if it does as good as "Bluebird" did, it will go all the way to the top of the charts.

After giving us the fast, raw and fun song "I Love My Country," Florida Georgia Line are back on the radio in August 2020 with "Long Live." It's kind of an ode to their older songs like "Cruise" and "This Is How We Roll." Do you think it's a hit?

What's your favorite new song on the radio in September 2020?