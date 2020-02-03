Poll: What Was Your Favorite Super Bowl Commercial?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There were so many amazing Super Bowl commercials this year, it is hard to choose just one favorite. I really loved the Jeep commercial, with Bill Murray and the semi-remake of the movie Groundhog Day. That is literally one of my all-time favorite movies, and I love Bill Murray. To see him back in action on my TV during the Super Bowl was so cool. Jeep did a great job with that commercial!

My co-host, Amber, said that her favorite commercial was the Microsoft one with the woman coach who wrote down on paper that she wanted to be on a pro football team one day, and now she is a coach for the 49ers.

What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial from yesterday's game?