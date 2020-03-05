The FBI and the Rexburg, Idaho, Police Department are asking for video or pictures from anyone who was in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 that may help them further investigate the disappearance of two children, according to the FBI.

Courtesy: Rexburg Police Department

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September.

Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, had lied to investigators about the children's location, and left for Hawaii.

On Feb. 20, Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, was arrested in Kauai, Hawaii, and charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child and misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstruction of an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

She is being held on a $5 million bond, has been extradited to Idaho, and will appear in Madison County Magistrate Court for her initial appearance on Friday.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Rexburg Police Department obtained pictures of the children, their uncle Alex Cox [now deceased] and Lori Vallow who were in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8. They were traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT.

Courtesy, FBI

Law enforcement is seeking photos and video which may have captured images of them and the pickup, images of crowds, or park visitors where they may have been. The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video.

The case has several threads.

Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in Phoenix last July. Cox, who said the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.

In August, Vallow moved from Arizona to Idaho, where Daybell lived with his wife, 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. She died on Oct. 19. Her obituary said the death was from natural causes, but law enforcement became suspicious when Chad Daybell married Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

Tammy Daybell’s remains were exhumed on Dec. 11, but the autopsy report has not yet been released. Toxicology results on Cox also are not public yet.

During the course of the death investigation, authorities were made aware that two Rexburg children were missing.

Joshua Vallow, an adopted child with special needs, and Tylee Ryan are the children of Rexburg resident Lori Vallow, who married Chad Daybell -- the surviving husband of Tammy Daybell -- within weeks of his late wife's death.

Courtesy: Rexburg Police Department

On Nov. 26, authorities conducted a welfare check on Joshua at Vallow's home because extended family outside Idaho had not been able to speak with him since September.

Vallow told officers that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. After they left Vallow's home, they learned that Joshua had not in fact been staying with the friend.

The next day, officers executed search warrants at multiple locations in Rexburg associated with Vallow. Investigators determined that she and Chad Daybell had abruptly left Rexburg.

The police department then requested assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Joshua last attended school at Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg on Sept. 23. Tylee Ryan also has not been seen since September.

None of the children's extended family members have had contact with them since then, they have not been reported missing to any law enforcement agency, and attempts to obtain cooperation from Vallow and Daybell in locating the children have been unsuccessful, police said.

Joshua Vallow is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He may go by the nickname "JJ," and may be in need of medical attention.

Tylee Ryan is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands five feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing children or the suspects is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.