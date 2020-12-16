FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Home Test for COVID-19

This has been a week of firsts in the battle against COVID-19 in the United States.

One day after the first vaccinations were rolled out across America comes word that the Food and Drug Administration has given approval for the first over-the-counter COVID-19 test.

The test kit, from Australian manufacturer Ellume, is expected to be available at places like drugstores in early 2021 and will cost around $30.

The company says it hopes to produce 3 million tests in January with more to follow.

The test will involve a nasal swab, a chemical solution, and a testing strip. It is connected digitally to a smartphone app that will display the results within 20 minutes or so.

Last month, the FDA gave the green light to the first at-home COVID-19 test, but that was only available through a doctor's prescription.