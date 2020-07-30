Feedback Sought on Cheyenne’s Reed Avenue Rail Corridor Project

The City of Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority are seeking feedback on conceptual design options for the future of the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor in the West Edge.

The public is being asked to complete a short survey, which will provide critical guidance to the design team as they move forward with the Master Plan (completed in 2018) to create a preferred alternative for hardscape materials, landscaping, lighting, street furnishings and more.

“(This) project will leave a lasting impression on our community," said Mayor Marian Orr. "I encourage all citizens to engage with the survey to share their thoughts on this exciting opportunity."

Largely funded through the 6th Penny, DDA Executive Director Amber Ash says "this catalytic project will kick-start transformation and reinvestment in the West Edge."

It's estimated that the investment in the Reed Avenue right-of-way could yield a substantial property tax increment within the West Edge District.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReedAveDesign.

