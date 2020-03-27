Film on the I-80 Wildlife Barrier Available to View

A 12- minute film called 400 Miles to Cross: The I-80 Wildlife Barrier, on the barrier on Interstate 80 and how it affects the migration corridors of pronghorn, mule deer, and elk, has recently been released for the public to view.

The film also explains that Wyoming and other Western states have the science and tools necessary to fix this problem.

The movie is narrated by Gregory Nickerson, a writer and filmmaker with the Wyoming Migration Initiative at the University of Wyoming. He set out looking for answers to how the road affects big-game herds in 2019.

He teamed up on the project with longtime film collaborator Leon Schatz, a fellow UW alumnus originally from Sheridan.

“The goal of the film was to help Wyoming people see, for the first time, the expansive wildlife barrier that I-80 has become, and to learn what Wyoming can do to reduce the challenges animals are facing,” Nickerson says.

The film is available on Facebook, YouTube, www.muleyfanatic.org, and www.migrationinitiative.org.