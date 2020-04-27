Fire Causes $155K in Damage to South Cheyenne Home

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in south Cheyenne Saturday evening.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Prevention Chief Byron Mathews says firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Concerto shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found flames in the bedroom and hallway.

Mathews says crews had the blaze under control eight minutes later.

He says working smoke alarms alerted the family of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $155,000 worth of damage to the house and its contents.

