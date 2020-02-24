Fire Causes $35K Damage to East Cheyenne Home

Officials say a fire caused roughly $35,000 in damage at an east Cheyenne residence Monday evening.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Smith says crews were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

"When fire crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from the roof of the garage," said Smith.

Despite having to battle 30 to 50 mph winds, crews were able to gain control of the fire in about 15 minutes.

"The fire was contained to the attic and garage," said Smith. "There were no injures reported."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

