Fire Weather Watch For Cheyenne, Parts Of SE Wyoming On Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a fire weather watch for southeast Laramie County [including Cheyenne] as well as some other areas of southeast Wyoming for Tuesday, July 7.

Elevated fire danger is expected across much of the region as hot, dry weather is expected to continue

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Fire Weather Watch is in effect on July 7, Tuesday from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT for the following fire zones: 311 and 310. These weather conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged ?? Tuesday for the watched areas."