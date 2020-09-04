Fire Weather Watch For SE Wyoming On Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for southeast Wyoming on Saturday [Sept. 5].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Fire Weather Watches continue for the majority of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle for this Saturday from 11am to 8pm for anticipated gusty winds, low humidity, and dry conditions. Temperatures will be hot on Saturday! Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged! Don't be the ignition source.



