Firefighters Battle 5,000-Acre Fire in Johnson County

Firefighting crews are battling a nearly eight-square-mile fire about 25 miles south of Buffalo in Johnson County, according to Johnson and Natrona county sources on Sunday.

"Brush 13 has arrived at the incident and has quickly gone to work," according to the Natrona County Fire District's Facebook page.

"Early estimations bring the size of the fire now at 5000+ acres, this size will change as more accurate mapping becomes available," according to the fire district.

The fire is growing due to winds and dry fuels.

Johnson County Emergency Management on Sunday afternoon issued a notice to prepare to evacuate to those living the areas of Reno Road, Buffalo Sussex Cut Access Road and Iragiery Road, according to its Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

