Fireworks to Blame for Grass Fire That Closed I-25 Near Cheyenne

Fireworks are to blame for a large grass fire that temporarily closed Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line Thursday afternoon.

Laramie County Fire District #1 Captain Cole Mondragon says crews were called to the area of College Drive and I-25 around 1 p.m. and had the fire under control around 3 p.m.

The fire forced the evacuation of Love's Travel Stop and threatened multiple structures, but Mondragon says no structures were lost.

Fire officials say the blaze burned 177 acres -- roughly the size of 134 football fields.

