First Confirmed Pack of Wolves Spotted in Colorado

A video taken on Oct. 2, 2019, shows what appears to be two wolves roaming in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed that there is strong evidence that a pack of wolves may be residing in the state.

Getty Images

The hunting party reported the sighting six large wolves traveling together in a pack. They also found a scavenged elk carcass a few miles from the sighting. Days before the sighting in Moffat County, one of the individuals had reported distinct howls that came from different animals.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigated the elk carcass and found numerous tracks consistent with that of a wolf. The sighting in October was located near the Wyoming and Utah border of Colorado.

Source: Coloradoan