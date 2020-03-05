First Coronavirus Case In Colorado, State’s Governor Says

Colorado's Governor on his official Twitter page announced Thursday afternoon that the state has learned of the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Colorado.

"We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45 (p.m.)," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's Twitter page says.

So far, there are no known cases of the respiratory illness in Wyoming, though Gov. Mark Gordon says the state is preparing.

