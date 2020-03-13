1st COVID-19 Coronavirus Death in Colorado Reported

The first death related to the Coronavirus in Colorado was reported Friday by the state's Department of Public Health & Environment.

According to a press release, the victim was a female in her 80s in El Paso County near Colorado Springs. The woman has underlying health conditions.

“While we were expecting this day, it doesn't make it any less difficult to hear and share this news. As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost,” said Governor Jared Polis in the press release.

The first positive Coronavirus case in Colorado came on March 5.