The First ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Teaser Is Here

At least one of the marquee attractions from this weekend’s big DC FanDome virtual convention has been revealed. At 5:30PM ET, Zack Snyder will unveil the first teaser for his long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League. After years of non-stop campaigning from fans, WarnerMedia relented and agreed to let Snyder finish the movie as he originally intended before he left the project in the middle of production.

The new film, titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is expected to debut on HBO Max next year. The full teaser debuts on Saturday during FanDome — but a brief teaser of the teaser is here right now. Watch:

The DC FanDome event — which has grown so large, DC announced this week that they’re splitting it into two totally different yet connected weekends — will run all day Saturday, August 22. In addition to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there will be panels for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. (The full list of spotlighted panels is here.)

As for the Snyder Cut itself, thus far it ... still pretty much looks like the Justice League we saw. But presumably the finished version will look vastly different than the non-Snyder Cut. Otherwise, what was the point of all this?