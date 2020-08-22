Hallelujah, Here’s The First ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Trailer

Zack Snyder’s never been one for subtlety.

So of course he picked “Hallelujah” as the soundtrack for the first official trailer for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. Officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the film will give fans what they have been clamoring for since 2017: Snyder’s originally intended version of the movie, prior to his departure during production for personal reasons. After all their desperate pleas, the thing is actually happening.

This first full Justice League trailer from DC FanDome barely looks like the compromised version finished by Joss Whedon that opened in theaters three years ago. The characters are mostly the same, but some have different costumes — including Henry Cavill’s Superman, who’s got a black and silver version of his famous uniform — while others appear in different locations. (What’s the Flash up to in all those super-speed sequences? During the panel, Snyder promised viewers of his director’s cut will get to see sequences they’ve never seen with the Flash using his “quantum” powers.) Plus, there’s a cameo by Darkseid, and the finale includes a really cool shot of the seven main DC heroes about to hop on Batman’s jet. Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021. During the panel, Zack Snyder announced that the film will actually be shown in four parts of one hour each — yes, the Snyder Cut is four hours long.