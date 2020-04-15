Five Cowboys Earn Hampshire Honor Society Recognition

Five University of Wyoming football players were honored as members of the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society Wednesday for their work in the classroom.

Josiah Hall, Josh Harshman, Cooper Rothe, Nick Szpor, and Ben Wisdorf were the Wyoming players that received recognition.

Hall had a 3.467 GPA in American studies. Harshman carried a 3.363 GPA in physiology/kinesiology and health promotion. Rothe held a 3.719 GPA in finance. Szpor finished with a GPA of 3.223 in finance/economics. Wisdorf carried a 3.510 in finance.

This is the first time UW has had five members receive the honor in a single year. It also marks the 13th time the 14 years of existence that Wyoming’s had at least one individual selected.

In a release from UW, head coach Craig Bohl said, “Over their careers, these five young men have helped us move our program forward both on the field and as representatives of our team and our university off the field. It’s not easy to achieve what they have academically and as athletes. They have all been great team leaders, and I know that they will be extremely successful in their future careers. I want to congratulate, Josiah, Josh, Cooper, Nick, and Ben for this great achievement.”

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame present the Hampshire Honor Society. To qualify, a college football student-athlete must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative GPA, meet all progress requirements towards their degree, be a starter or significant contributor on their team and have completed their eligibility in the most recent college football season.

Overall, there were 1,432 players from 364 colleges and universities that earned this distinction.

