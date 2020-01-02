Five Fabulous Fitness Finds For 2020

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

New Year's is a time to hit the reset button, a time to evaluate where you are and then kick it in gear to achieve your aspirations. These items and some determination will help you reach your fitness goals.

Water is key to keeping your body fit. It helps release toxins, keeps you energized and even helps keep you energized. This bottle will help keep you on track. Prefer to have all your water in one place? Check out this 128oz water bottle.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2QzjCLB

Writing down what you're putting in your body as well as what activity you're doing will help you understand what you can do to boost your mood and shed those unwanted pounds. Want a journal with more sass? Check out this food and fitness journal.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/359W4m0

Know your weight, BMI and so much more with this scale. It has 13 different forms of measurement and will keep you in the know when it comes to your body.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/37lTw5J

This full-body workout will help you build your abdominal muscles, arms and get your cardio in too. Best of all it's right in the comfort of your own home.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2MHIlfy

Get a full-body workout anywhere with this portable gym. It can simulate thousands of dollars of gym equipment and you can even change the resistance to match your fitness level.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2QdDxAN