Five More Case of COVID-19 Detected at UW Residence Hall

The University of Wyoming has announced that five active cases of COVID-19 have been detected on the fourth floor of McIntyre Residence Hall.

All of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. Students on the floor who have not been in close contact with infected individuals can go to in-person classes, as well as leave for work or religious activities.

The action was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan.

As of this Thursday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases at UW stands at 177, with 111 students living off-campus, 50 students living on campus, and 16 employees living off-campus. About 61 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus.