Head coach Craig Bohl announced five new additions to the Wyoming Cowboys’ 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday.

This was the second National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing day for high school student-athletes to sign on to play college football. The first came back on Dec. 18, 2019.

Bohl and the Cowboys add two receivers, a tight end, one linebacker, and one cornerback to round out the 2020 class. It brings the total to 24 signees for this class.

Coach Bohl and Director of Recruiting Ian McGrew talked about the latest recruits at a press conference in the video above.

Three were rated as three-star prospects by 247Sports. All five helped their teams to deep runs in their respective playoffs last fall.

The first signee is Xavier Carter, a 6-0, 175 cornerback from Manvel, TX.

The next two are receivers from Texas, as well.

Joshua Cobbs, 6-4, 205, from San Antonio and Wagner High School.

The second wideout is Tyrese Grant from Daingerfield, TX. He’s 6-0, 160.

The tight end is Colin O’Brien from Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, CA. He’s 6-6, 235 and just a sophomore. O’Brien has enrolled early for the spring semester at UW. He signed with the Pokes during the midyear junior college transfer signing period that ran between Dec. 18, 2019, and Jan. 15, 2020.

The final signee is Connor Shay, a 6-2, 210, from Monte Vista High School in Danville, CA.

The 2020 Cowboy football recruiting class breaks down with 12 signees on offense and 12 on defense. There is one QB, a running back, a fullback, two wide receivers, two tight ends, and five offensive linemen. On defense, there are five defensive backs, two linebackers, and five defensive linemen.

The Pokes hit California and Colorado the most with six recruits apiece coming from those two states. Wyoming signed five from Texas, three from Nebraska, and one each from Pennsylvania, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.