Five More Test Positive For COVID-19 In LCSD#1

A total of five more people, including staff members, students, and a district employee, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Laramie County School District#1.

That's according to a Tuesday morning news release from the school district.

The district was notified by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department of the positive tests over the past few days. On Saturday, Oct. 17, the department notified the district that a staff member at McCormick Junior High School and another staff member at East High School had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the district was notified that a student at Freedom Elementary School had tested positive. for Covid-19.

Health officials notified the district on Monday, Oct. 19 of two more positive tests, one involving a student at Cheyenne Central High School and the other a district employee who works in the administration building.

The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and people who had direct contact with any of the infected people will be given guidance on what steps they should take.

Students, parents, and staff members are being encouraged to wear face coverings, according to the release.