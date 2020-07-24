Five Positive for COVID following Cody ‘Political Event’
Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 following a "political event" in downtown Cody, the Park County Health Officer announced.
According to a post on social media, the event was held the afternoon of Sunday, July 19 in downtown Cody.
The post doesn't' give event-specifics. K2 Radio News has reached out for more detailed comment.
According to their website, the Park County Republican Party had a meet and greet scheduled that afternoon at Gasthaus Cardi, though it's unclear if that's the same event Park County health officials mentioned.
This story will be updated.
