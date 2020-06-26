Five Wanted by Cheyenne Police for Felony Forgery

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding five forgery suspects.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the department is looking for Shalon Taylor, Terell Royal, Margaret Muir, Matthew Dixon and Brittany Sullivan.

"They all have active felony warrants," said Inman.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​ Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​

​​

