Five Wyoming Bands Selected For 2020 WYOmericana Caravan Tour

Five emerging acts from every corner of the Cowboy State have been chosen for the annual WYOmericana Caravan Tour next spring. The 2020 lineup includes artists from Laramie, Hoback, Pinedale, and Sheridan.

Shawn Hess is a singer/songwriter from Laramie who croons classic country-western twang with a quirky, homespun sense of humor. Prior to performing as a solo artist, Hess was a member of the genre-bending jam band Elk Tongue and the psychedelic bluegrass outfit Ten-Cent Stranger.

Hoback-based Aaron Davis is a WYOamericana Caravan veteran. His former band Screen Door Porch was part of the inaugural tour in 2014. Five years later, the folk-inspired roots rocker returns with a new band, the Mystery Machine, and a new album, The Meander.

Jason Tyler Burton came to Pinedale searching for adventure. Six years later, the guitarist, mandolin picker, fiddle player and storyteller revisited his old Kentucky home with his third solo album Kentuckian. He describes his music as "songs for rural people and rural communities".

By day, Sarah Sample is a typical working mom, helping patients at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and raising a family. On the weekends, she's an accomplished musician. In 2018, Sample released her sixth studio album Redwing, which Wyoming Public Radio named their Album Of The Year.

Another Sheridan-based act The Two Tracks have been a staple of the Bighorn Mountain music scene for several years. These days, the four-piece Americana outfit tours around the country. Their sophomore album, 2017's Postcard Town was recorded at John Prine's renowned Butcher Shoppe Studio in Nashville. The band recently launched a successful kickstarter campaign to record a new album in Nashville, which is slated for release in April.

Now in its sixth year, the 2020 WYOmericana Tour will include 10-15 dates around the Rocky Mountain region beginning in May.