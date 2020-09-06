Fixer Upper stars Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are known for bringing their fashionable touch to other people's homes, but their own stylish farmhouse in Texas is just as beautiful as anything you'd see on their hit TV show.

The couple live in a 1700-square-foot farmhouse in the Waco, Texas, suburb of Crawford, and they have made significant improvements to the 1895-built property since they acquired it in 2012.

According to Country Living, the Gaines' farmhouse sits on 40 acres of land. A series of photos that Joanna Gaines has posted online show that the couple apply the signature style that has made their television home overhauls such a success to their own home. Their fully restored classic Victorian residence features touches of shiplap and subway tile that any Fixer Upper fan will recognize from multiple uses on the program, giving it a familiar, cozy feel.

The celebrity couple live in the house with their five children, and though their house is absolutely beautiful, it's not the kind of elaborate celebrity mansion one might expect from a family that owns a TV, real estate and book publishing empire that that also includes a restaurant and a line of products at Target. They continue to live by the kind of simple, straightforward values that have always characterized their brand.

Joanna and Chip Gaines starred on Fixer Upper for five seasons on the HGTV network. They announced in August of 2020 that they would return to television in a reboot of the show for their self-owned Magnolia Network sometime in 2021. In the meantime, scroll through the pictures below to see inside the Gaines' beautiful, cozy farmhouse in Texas.

See Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' Beautiful Texas Farm House: