Flippin’ Awesome Flapjack Feed Is Still On!

With the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, a lot of the fun events we all look forward to each year were put on the shelf until 2021 due to Covid:19. It���s a huge loss for the community for an economic standpoint and through amenities. Fortunately, Lady Luck has shined on Cheyenne through Cheyenne Days with a number of businesses and our friends at Visit Cheyenne.

One of those events that was salvaged was the fan-favorite...actually all-time favorite, the Flippin’ Awesome Flapjack Feed, I mean, who doesn’t love flapjacks or pancakes, or waffles or anything that comes from a box of flowery goodness that you drizzle syrup all over. This year, it’s being held at Outlaw Saloon, which is a pretty good location considering that venue goes on for miles and can still seem to be a place for social distancing while wolfing down a stack of flapjacks.

Here are the details from our friends at Visit Cheyenne,

Stop by the Outlaw Saloon and grab breakfast before you head out to Wings over Warren or to any of the events around Cheyenne. The menu will be flapjacks, sausage, brisket hash and more (subject to change). Want a Bloody Mary or a Mimosa (or something stronger... we don't judge)? The bar will be open for purchases!



The legendary sounds of the Cheyenne Country Club Band will be performing, as they usually do on Cheyenne Day during the official CFD Pancake Breakfast. Starting at 7am.



We have worked with Environmental Health to design the event to follow current social distancing protocols to minimize risk but maximize FUN. Masks are strongly encouraged while in line and getting food. Then enjoy your flapjacks while spread out across the grounds!



Thank you to the Outlaw Saloon for providing the location and to the Red Lion for preparing the meal.

Well, now that’s all left is to make sure you’re at Outlaw Saloon tomorrow from 7am to 9am so you can have a plate full of awesomeness.