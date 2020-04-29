Florida Georgia Line Got Turned Down for a Collaboration With Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line say Carrie Underwood has given a pass on their offer to collaborate. The "I Love My Country" duo made a plea for the country queen and former CMAs host to join them in song earlier this year.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley took to social media in February to request Underwood's presence on one of their forthcoming tracks.

"Whether you know it or not," the pair told Underwood at the time, "we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you."

"We'd really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song," Hubbard explained of a tune the pair had recently composed with singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, "We think it would be a massive collaboration. We'd love to send it to you. We don't have your email or your phone number, so we're gonna just play a little."

However, Underwood didn't publicly respond to the request at the time, and she still hasn't said anything about the proposal officially. But during a recent CMT Hot 20 Countdown appearance, the Florida Georgia Line members revealed that the superstar had indeed declined the team-up.

“No, we got turned down on that one," Hubbard says while staying good-natured. "You don't win 'em all. I guess she didn't love it as much as we did, but that's alright."

He continued putting on a brave face about the rejection, ribbing with host Cody Alan, "We got turned down, we got turned down."

"I think she said it was amazing and she'd love to, but it was right around her book tour release and so she was super busy and didn't really have time," he adds, "But who knows, who knows where it will go. Now it's just open game."

Not to worry, though, since Florida Georgia Line have plenty of other high-profile collaborations under their belts. In the past, they've worked with the likes of Luke Bryan, Justin Bieber, Backstreet Boys and more.