Florida Georgia Line Rock the 2020 ACM Awards With ‘I Love My Country’

Florida Georgia Line's "I Love My Country" is the kind of raucous, loud-and-proud single that was made to be performed live at one of the superstar duo's action-packed shows. Unfortunately, since the song was released in March of 2020 — right at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — not many fans have gotten the chance to hear "I Love My Country" live yet, which made FGL's raucous 2020 ACM Awards performance all the more invigorating.

The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hit the stage in Nashville to deliver a rocking version of the single, with Hubbard — who's been on the injured list since a dirt bike wreck in late August caused him to have surgery after injuring his ankle — sporting a cast. Hubbard didn't let it slow him down, though, scooting around the stage on a specially-made combination of scooter and microphone stand.

The pair managed to keep energy levels high, despite Hubbard's broken ankle bone and a ruptured Achilles tendon. He announced the injury in late August, adding that the timing couldn't be worse.

Not only did it force him to perform at the 2020 ACMs in a cast, but it also coincides with his wife's due date. Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are currently expecting their third child, a boy. They announced the exciting news in March. The couple are also parents to two-year-old daughter Olivia and a son, Luca, who was born last August.

"I Love My Country" is included in FGL's newest EP, 6-Pack, which they dropped this summer. It's also their latest chart-topping country radio hit.

The pair were also nominated at this year's ACM Awards ceremony: Florida Georgia Line were in the running for Vocal Duo of the Year, vying for the trophy against Brothers Osborne, Brooks & Dunn, Maddie & Tae and Dan + Shay. That award went to Dan + Shay.