Florida Georgia Line's first Christmas original isn't so much a "Silent Night" kind of song as it is a "Merry Christmas From the Family" kind of shuffler. "Lit This Year" celebrates a less dignified, but certainly merry, holiday tradition: getting drunk.

Credit FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, as well as Corey Crowder, for the "Lit This Year" lyrics. The hook is that the Christmas tree isn't the only thing getting lit this year. References to whiskey are sprinkled throughout the song — in fact, the song could serve as a jingly commercial for their own whiskey brand, Old Camp.

Sonically, "Lit This Year" falls more in line with rompers like "Simple" and "I Love My Country" than it does some of the more polished, pop-friendly ballads like "H.O.L.Y." and "Blessings." It's probably premature to assume the arrangement points to any future direction FGL may be heading. The song is presented as a one-off, available on all digital streaming platforms.

It's been a busy musical month for FGL, whose single "Long Live" is nearing the Top 20 at country radio. Earlier in October the pair helped longtime collaborator Nelly drop a song called "Lil Bit." The pair were also announced as performers for the 2020 CMA Awards, which take place on Nov. 11.