Florida Georgia Line were the musical guest on Monday's (May 18) episode of Songland, NBC's songwriting competition show. Now, the duo has released a music video for the episode's winning number, "Second Guessing."

The victorious ballad was written by burgeoning songsmith Griffen Palmer. It beat out compositions by Shawn Austin ("Lean On"), Lukr ("What You're Puttin' Down") and Victoria Banks ("That's a Country Song").

In the "Second Guessing" video, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley belt out the tune from their respective home studios. Clips of the two singers and their wives enjoying some time together flash on the screen, interspersed among the duo's performances.

The visuals line up with the winning Songland song's romantic theme; after all, Palmer's composition is centered on a chorus hook of syrupy devotion. "Since I met you, I ain't spent one second guessing / I made up my mind / I never knew I just had to find my direction / Getting lost in your eyes," sing FGL.

Before Florida Georgia Line's episode of Songland premiered, Taste of Country shared an exclusive clip of Hubbard and Kelley working with the program's producer-hosts alongside Top 3 contender Austin on his submitted composition, "Lean On," which was originally titled "Ain't Going Nowhere." Ultimately, however, Palmer's "Second Guessing" was selected as the best song by Florida Georgia Line. One of the show's mainstay music minds, Shane McAnally, ended up producing FGL's version of the lovelorn ditty.

"Second Guessing" will appear on an upcoming EP from Hubbard and Kelley, 6-Pack. The project is due to drop on Friday (May 22) and will also feature their newest single, "I Love My Country."

