Tyler Hubbard is famous for his music career as one-half of Florida Georgia Line, but he's also got some serious skills as a nail artist. The singer posted an adorable video of himself painting his daughter Olivia's nails on Saturday (Aug. 1), and after doing a great job, he's hoping it becomes a permanent gig.

Tyler turned to Instagram to share a video of himself painting his 2-year-old daughter's nails pink, being very careful as he brushes the color on. The entire scene is heart-melting, but perhaps the most adorable part is when little Olivia proclaims, "It's looking good!" in a sweet little voice that makes her famous father burst into a grin.

"It is?" he asks, then cautions her, "Hey, be still, you've gotta be still" as she squirms and adds, "I want some pink on my toes."

Swipe through to see two pictures Hubbard added; one showing him also patiently applying the color to her toes, while the final image shows Olivia's delighted response to the finished product.

"I take painting nails VERY serious apparently," Hubbard writes to accompany the video and pictures. "Liv was so excited about her “pink nails” all week. I’m pretty sure we’ve started a Saturday tradition that I hope we do forever," he finishes, adding the hashtag #daddycure.

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, married in July 2015, and they welcomed Olivia, their first child, in December of 2017. Their second child, a son named Luca Reed Hubbard, was born in August of 2019. The couple announced they were expecting a third child in March of 2020, and revealed that they were expecting another boy later that month.

Hubbard and his FGL partner, Brian Kelley, were slated to tour in 2020, but like every other artist, those plans have been sidelined during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.