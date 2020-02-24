Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited will be presenting the 2020 F3T Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Gryphon Theatre on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Tickets are $20 each and are available online or at the door starting at 6:30 pm the day of the show. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Thursday and the show will start at 7 pm.

There will also be raffle tickets sold with all proceeds benefiting Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited.

For tickets, follow the link here.

For more information on Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited, follow the link here.