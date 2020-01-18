Flying Car Sold At Famous Auto Auction [VIDEO]

Every so often you will hear someone say that they are trying to build the "First Flying Car." Actually, the first flying car was built in the late 1940's.

The one that just sold at Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction was built in 1954.

The wings and tail fold up on to a trailer to be towed behind (some assembly required at the airport).

Yes, this thing still flies.

13,000 road miles. and 72 flights to its record, this bird is still in great shape.

It was for sale on used airplane sites for about 2 years. Not able to sell it there, the owner took it to the famous televised auto auction. It sold this Saturday, 01/18/20, for $250,000.