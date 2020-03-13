Fog, Black Ice, Slick Roads In Southeast Wyoming This Morning

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

A combination of fog, black ice, and generally slick conditions is being reported in many areas of southeast Wyoming this morning.

In the city of Cheyenne, streets are deceptively slick in many areas with icy patches being widely reported.

WYDOT is reporting black ice on Cheyenne-area highways, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is reporting heaving fog and misty conditions in areas including the I-80 Summit and Veaduwoo.

The Cheyenne National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:

''Update the Dense fog advisory now includes the south Laramie range foothills until Noon. Reduced visibility due to Freezing Fog over/near the Summit along I-80 is creating slick conditions with black ice for travelers…Know before you go! Take it slow where reduced speeds are necessary to get to your destination safely. "