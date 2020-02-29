Food Deals to Take Advantage of on Leap Day in Cheyenne

Seeing as how February 29th only comes around once every four years, many restaurants and retails brands are taking advantage by offering up some deals for the special occasion.

Here is a list of deals, freebies, and other options to take advantage of on Leap Day:

Applebee's: Free delivery all Saturday when placing your order through the restaurant's website or app.

Olive Garden: All Saturday, Take Home entrees are just $2.29. Those entrees include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. And if you happen to have a birthday on Leap Day, you'll get four free dolicinis "to make up for those lost birthday years.

Stella Artois: Through their 'Leap Day Fund' promotion, you can get a rebate on a 6, 12, or 24 pack of beer purchased through February 29th. You'll need to apply for the rebate by March 6 by tweeting @StellaArtois or posting on its Facebook page and using #UnCancelPromo this #LeapDay.

Denny's: For anyone celebrating a birthday on Leap Day, you can gets a free Grand Slam at all locations nationwide when they show their photo ID. The offer is only available for dine-in and a valid photo is required.

There's a few deals for you, Cheyenne. Happy Leap Day!