Food Network Features Fort Collins Chef on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

We all know that Fort Collins has some of NoCo's best restaurants, but one of them is so good...it's Food Network good.

A recent episode of the network's show "Beat Bobby Flay" featured Kevin Grossi, chef and owner of Old Town's The Regional, in a heated competition with the celebrity chef.

According to The Coloradoan, Grossi challenged Flay to see who could make a better turkey pot pie.

Flay ultimately won, but Grossi is still celebrating his appearance on the show. Throughout the rest of November, The Regional will be offering the famous turkey pot pie to its customers.

Aside from competing on reality television, Grossi told the publication that he is working on a way to make outdoor dining comfortable in the upcoming winter months.

He is also opening a new pop-up restaurant called Sotano in the basement of The Wok and Roll. In the meantime, you can watch Grossi's full Food Network episode here.