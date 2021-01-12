Last year, it almost seemed like all of 2020 was canceled. Every fun event that could've been had was taken away just like that. But at some point, things are looking to make a return, and one could be 'Fridays on the Plaza' in 2021. And now, Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events is accepting food vendor applications for it.

This is certainly a great thing if 'Fridays on the Plaza' returns, regardless of whatever capacity that may be in. The vendor application is available by clicking on the hyperlink here. It also includes the food vendor contract and conditions for 2021's 'Fridays on the Plaza'.

Should the weekly event take place this summer, the unique 'Fridays on the Plaza' will take place at the Historic Depot Plaza. In the past, 'Fridays on the Plaza' has featured musical, acts, and entertainment in downtown Cheyenne.

Food vendors looking to take part are encouraged to contact Shannon Martinez by emailing smartinez@cheyennecity.org or by calling Shannon at 307-638-4300. It is asked that the food vendor applications be completed and returned to the City of Cheyenne's Community Recreation & Events or emailed to Shannon Martinez by Tuesday, March 2nd.

Additional details for 'Fridays on the Plaza', as well as listed upcoming musical acts can be found at cheyenneevents.org or on the 'Fridays on the Plaza' Facebook page as soon as the information for the event has been finalized.