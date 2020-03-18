For Fun, Let’s Watch a Horse Get a Chiropractic Adjustment

It's been said you learn something new every day. If that's really true, the fact I learned today is that horses get chiropractic adjustments and this video proves it.

Buzzfeed shared this video of animals getting chiropractic work done including several horses. Based on their description, this video was captured by Joren Whitley in Oklahoma.

I'm not a rancher, so forgive me if this is common knowledge, but horse back adjustments are a revelation to me. As it turns out, this is common knowledge so again I'm the last to know. Google "horse chiropractor" if you don't believe me. You'll notice this happens locally around Casper all the time.

Maybe it's the stress of dealing with all the life issues that the pandemic has brought, but I found it very relaxing to watch animals get back adjustments. I'm not gonna pretend to know why.