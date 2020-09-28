Former Bronco Eric Decker Goes Nude to Promote Wife’s Cookbook

The former wide receiver wore #87 when he played for the Denver Broncos. In a recent post to help promote his wife's cookbook, he wore nothing at all.

That's definitely one way to stir up some publicity, that's for sure.

Eric Decker played four seasons for the Denver Broncos after being picked out of the 2010 NFL Draft. It was within that four-year timeframe that he married the (then) aspiring Country singer Jessie James.

Decker didn't last that long in the NFL; after Denver, he played three years with the Jets, then one year with the Titans, and did sign a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. That Patriots move teamed him up with Josh McDaniels, his former coach in Denver.

Jessie James' career has expanded from Country singer, into 'Reality Star,' and now, it would seem cookbooks.

Her new cookbook, 'Just Feed Me,' was recently released, and husband Eric decided to 'spice' up the promotion of the book, by posting an Instagram pic to his 1.1 million followers.